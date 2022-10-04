‘There’s a lot of disrespect’: RJ Barrett’s strong message to critics ahead of Knicks’ 2022-23 season

There aren’t a lot of expectations for the New York Knicks this season in a jam-packed Eastern Conference, especially after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, who ultimately got traded to the Utah Jazz. Pretty much nobody really likes the Knicks either, except for their massive fanbase. RJ Barrett has taken notice of that and plans to use it as motivation to show out in 2022-23.

Via The NY Daily News:

“Besides the fans, which we do have a lot of fans, everybody else really doesn’t like us,” Barrett said. “Everybody else doesn’t like us. I mean, I don’t know. It’s weird. I’ve gotten respect, but at the same time, there’s a lot of disrespect. But that’s fine. All the guys that they want to put in front of me or whatever, I’m in their heads. So it really doesn’t matter.”

Barrett could very well be the Knicks’ most important player in the upcoming campaign and the organization evidently believes in him, rewarding the wing with a $107 million extension across four years in the summer which can reach up to $120 million. The Canadian took a big step last season, averaging 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest. He was easily the go-to guy for Tom Thibodeau in what was a down year for Julius Randle.

He was also snubbed from the All-Rookie Team in 2020 and had a strong message for the league after that decision, insinuating he’s far above other names that made the list including Terence Davis, Kendrick Nunn, and Eric Paschall:

“I wasn’t on the All-Rookie teams but look where I ended up,” RJ Barrett said. “Where are some of those guys, you know what I mean?”

The 22-year-old has a valid point. Although Knicks Nation absolutely loves RJ and regularly chants his name at Madison Square Garden, he’s got critics across the league. With another solid piece alongside him in Jalen Brunson, this season is another opportunity for Barrett to prove he deserves to be considered one of the best young players in the Association.