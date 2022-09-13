RJ Barrett breaks silence on massive $120 million extension with Knicks

RJ Barrett just became the youngest $100 million man in New York Knicks history after signing his extension this offseason, but more than that, he’s just happy to stay as a Knick.

The 22-year-old shared as much while attending a season-ticketholders event at the Garden on Monday, during which he talked about his new contract and what it meant to him. This offseason, at the height of the Donovan Mitchell trade talks, Barrett agreed to a four-year extension with the Knicks that could be worth up to $120 million overall.

“It feels pretty good. I feel honored and blessed. This is a place I wanted to be. I was happy they first drafted me and now with the extension, to be here four more years, will be great and I’m excited to get to work,” Barrett shared, per New York Post.

RJ Barrett made a number of history in the process with his signing, but none more interesting than the fact that he is the first Knicks first-round draft pick to sign an extension. The last first-rounder that New York signed to an extension was Charlie Ward, and it happened way back in 1999.

The Knicks clearly value RJ Barrett, and hopes are high that he’ll be able to live up or even exceed his contract.

For what it’s worth, Barrett does seem ready to play like a true $100 million star, even sharing his excitement on playing with Jalen Brunson and how the opportunity can help him take his game to the next level.