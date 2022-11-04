Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s strong reaction to calls for major changes in starting 5 after brutal Hawks loss

The New York Knicks suffered their third consecutive defeat on Wednesday night, and to make matters worse, the loss came at the hands of bitter rivals Atlanta Hawks — in Madison Square Garden. Despite the recent slump, however, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau remains confident in his starting unit.

There have been calls for coach Thibs to make some major tweaks with regard to his starting five, which is currently populated by Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson. In spite of all the noise, however, Thibodeau says that he’s not willing to commit to any significant changes so early in the season:

“We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “So, you wanna make sure that you get a good look at everything.”

According to coach Thibs, you can’t blame it all on the starting unit, or on the bench for that matter. This is regardless of the fact that the Knicks’ starting five boasts a -9.2 rating per 100 possessions and a defensive rating that ranks all the way at 27th.

“It’s hard to just put it on one particular group,” Thibodeau said. “There’s mixing and matching that goes on also. So, you win as a team; you lose as a team. So, there’s things we have to shore up.”

The Knicks have a chance to get back to winning ways on Friday when they take on the struggling Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams are in dire need of a win right now, and obviously, something’s gotta give.