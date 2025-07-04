Whatever offseason plans the Golden State Warriors may have are seemingly on hold until they sort out the Jonathan Kuminga situation. The restricted free agent's future in the San Francisco Bay Area is becoming foggier by the day, with a possible sign-and-trade partner emerging in the form of the Sacramento Kings.

However, sending a young and incredibly athletic forward to an in-state rival and divisional foe is not appealing to the Dubs, per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. It may take an attractive haul in return to facilitate a Warriors-Kings swap. Specifically, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. wants a promising talent who can potentially match or exceed the value Kuminga provides. Sacramento has other ideas.

“The Warriors are said to have a lot of interest in 2022 fourth-overall pick Keegan Murray and would open negotiations with the Kings should the 24-year-old be on the table, sources said,” Siegel wrote in a recent article. “That doesn't seem to be a path for the Kings at this moment, as they would obviously much rather see players like Monk, Devin Carter, or newly acquired center Dario Saric walk out the door in a Kuminga deal.”

How will Warriors and Kings proceed?

Murray made an immediate impact on the Kings upon entering the NBA, breaking the record for most made 3-pointers by a rookie and helping the franchise end a 16-year playoffs drought in 2023. He regressed significantly from distance in his sophomore campaign but remained an impactful contributor on both offense and defense. His shooting further declined last season, though — 44.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3-point range, making it a bit difficult to fully invest in him.

The arrivals of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, as well as De'Aaron Fox's departure, thrust Murray into a challenging adjustment period that could eventually work itself out. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star has still done enough positive things early in his NBA career to amass decent trade value, hence why the Warriors are interested in acquiring him. And that is also why the Kings want to keep him.

The idea of having both Jonathan Kuminga and Keegan Murray on the roster surely delights Sacramento. The franchise would have two players who can potentially comprise its core for the long term, thereby sending a message to the worn-down fan base that it does indeed have a plan, or at least the semblance of one. Golden State is not overly sympathetic to its fellow California squad's cause, however. The Dubs will help out the Kings only if it is worth their while.

Despite the issues they have encountered during Kuminga's first four years in the league, they recognize what he can do on a basketball court. He averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor last season. If healthy and dialed in, the former top-10 pick can offer important supplemental production in the present and high-end value down the road.

And so, the Warriors will keep searching for the right trade, whether it be with the Kings or another team.