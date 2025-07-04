The Milwaukee Brewers were at the center of yet another controversial finish Thursday night, as their 3–2 loss to the New York Mets ended in frustration—particularly for manager Pat Murphy. After Christian Yelich’s stolen base attempt was overturned in the ninth inning, Murphy was caught on camera unleashing a colorful outburst in response to the call.

The moment quickly went viral after Jomboy Media posted the breakdown to X (formerly Twitter), offering fans a full look at the controversial moment.

"BULLSHIT!" Brewers manager Pat Murphy couldn't believe the umps overturned this stolen base call in the ninth inning

“BULLSH*T!” Murphy shouted after the replay call came down.

In a game packed with playoff implications, the Brewers entered Thursday night at 48-38, chasing the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central. They faced a Mets team also in the middle of a skid, adding pressure to every late-game moment. Yelich’s stolen base attempt was initially ruled safe but was overturned on review in the ninth inning, evaporating a critical scoring opportunity with Milwaukee trailing by just one run.

The overturned call in the Mets vs. Brewers series finale was pivotal. Yelich, who represented the tying run, appeared to beat the tag at second base. The replay review, however, ruled him out—killing Milwaukee’s momentum. The MLB replay review system once again took center stage in a key spot, fueling debates among fans and analysts alike.

The Brewers had already split a doubleheader on Wednesday, winning Game 1, 7-2, before dropping Game 2, 7-3. Thursday’s rubber match came down to the wire, and this call may have cost the Brewers a potential comeback or even the series win.

It’s not uncommon for Murphy’s reactions to be animated, but this outburst hit a new level of raw emotion. With playoff races tightening, a single blown call or overturned play can swing a series. And while the NSFW outburst may lead to a fine, it captured the emotion of a manager watching his team lose on a controversial review.

Public sentiment remains divided. Some fans argue Yelich’s hand clearly beat the tag, while others believe the replay angles supported the overturn. Regardless of opinion, one thing was certain—Milwaukee was left stunned by the moment.