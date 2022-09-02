Woj provides inside look at Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell coup amid Knicks’ botched trade bid

The New York Knicks have ended up on the losing end yet again. After a rumor-filled offseason that saw them emerging as the clear frontrunner to trade for New York native Donovan Mitchell, it all came crashing down for the Knicks on Thursday after it was announced that the Utah Jazz had agreed on a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has now provided a clear timeline as to how the Cavs somehow pulled off this blockbuster deal at the last minute. Woj also details the Knicks’ downfall as they come into the new season without a superstar-caliber player yet again (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“The Knicks and Jazz and really closed the gap in their trade talks on Donovan Mitchell Sunday night into Monday,” Woj said. “[The Knicks] didn’t want to do the three unprotected picks on a deal that didn’t include Quentin Grimes with RJ Barrett. So, they don’t get a deal done. They commit to that extension with RJ Barrett Monday night.”

For their part, the Cavs were apparently keeping a close eye on this entire situation. As soon as they saw an opportunity, Cleveland did not hesitate to pounce:

“Koby Altman, the Cleveland Cavaliers president, he’s at the US Open Monday night, he’s watching Serena Williams,” Woj continued. “He sees our reporting that talks have broken down with New York. And on Tuesday morning he picked up the phone, he called Utah’s general manager Justin Zanek. And over the next 48 hours, they negotiated this deal for Donovan Mitchell. Utah never called back New York to give them a chance to top it. And so, that agreement was reached [Thursday] afternoon.”

"The Cavaliers are loaded…They are built to be really good for a very long time."@wojespn on the new-look Cavs 👀 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/kc4jP9Uazk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 2, 2022

The sad bit here for the Knicks is that apparently, the Jazz never circled back to them before agreeing on a deal with the Cavs. Then again, Utah was not obliged to do so in any way. It was New York that walked away from the Donovan Mitchell trade talks on Monday night, and they made it abundantly clear that they were done with their chase after signing RJ Barrett to a massive extension.

Whatever the case may be, what cannot be denied here is the fact that this has to be a brutal blow for the Knicks — a feeling that sadly, New York fans are all too familiar with.