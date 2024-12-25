The 2003 NBA All-Star Game may have been one of the league's most star-studded events featuring players like Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, and Tracy McGrady for the East and the likes of Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan for the West. It was a breakout year, however, for Kobe Bryant as he came in off the heels of a Los Angeles Lakers three-peat championship run. During the game, Bryant also broke out with some of the wildest All-Star sneakers we've ever seen.

During 2003, Kobe Bryant was nearing the end of his contract with sponsor Adidas. Releasing three prior signature models including the notorious Crazy 98 silhouette, the Adidas Crazy 2 was the final and most unique model Bryant ever wore for Adidas.

Debuting a Lakers-themed colorway of his latest signature shoe, Bryant helped lead the West to a 155-145 win in double overtime, making for one of the most classic All-Star Games in league history.

Adidas Crazy 2 “All-Star”

The Adidas Crazy 2, formerly the Kobe 2, will return in this All-Star edition for the first time ever following their original release in 2003. The shoes were far ahead of their time in terms of a futuristic design and while they weren't received well upon their initial release, they've grown into a rare sneaker for any Kobe Bryant collector to own.

This All-Star colorway features a mainly-white ensemble with Lakers yellow throughout the inner lining and outsole. The shoes feature an aggressive design along the mid-foot highlighting the Adidas three-stripes logo, completed with a zipper to secure the uppers.

The Adidas Crazy 2 All-Star is expected to release February 2025 for a retail tag of $160. Original pairs from 2003 are currently fetching over $1,000 on the aftermarket, so be sure to keep your calendars marked and your eyes peeled for this upcoming retro release.