While taking a trip down memory lane, former NBA Dunk champion Jason Richardson reflected on the significance of never watching Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James participate in a Slam Dunk Contest. Ahead of his 23rd NBA season, James doesn't look like he's retiring anytime soon.

However, when the topic of James never participating in the Slam Dunk Contest, Richardson had a lot to say about it, per Scoop B Robinson.

“I was a little bit because if you look back at the history of the Slam Dunk Contest, even when I was a kid, if you were a high flyer or if you were a superstar, you DID the Dunk Contest, you know? [Michael] Jordan did it. Dr. J did it. Dominique Wilkins did it,” Richardson said. “Some of the greatest jumpers in the history of the NBA have done it, and you want a guy like LeBron to carry on that tradition of superstars doing the Dunk Contest because the Dunk Contest is what carried All-Star Weekend… until now.”

For many, LeBron’s decision not to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest influenced an entire generation of dunkers. It showed the up-and-coming stars that it wasn’t a significant event by example, which Richardson admits wasn’t ideal.

“It’s kind of disappointing that he never did one, but I can understand why he didn’t,” Richardson added. “But, as a fan of the Dunk Contest, watching it since you were a kid, you would want a guy like LeBron in the Dunk Contest.”

Perhaps it isn't too late.

Would Lakers' LeBron James still consider Slam Dunk contest?

Lakers All-Star LeBron James isn't done chasing championship rings. He's hoping to capitalize on his pairing with Luka Doncic and the Lakers' supporting cast. In the meantime, is there a possibility we see James shock the world and enter the NBA's next Slam Dunk Contest at 41? Jason Richardson chimed in.

“In the Dunk Contest? No! [laughing] Because every time you leave the floor, it hurts your body and especially for a guy like LeBron — I think this is his 22nd year, and if you add up all the games in the playoffs, he probably played another 5-6 years of basketball, which is adding the playoff games he had in the postseason.” Richardson said.

“So, it’s kind of hard for him to have a guy like that go out there and compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, but it’s still amazing what he’s doing at 41, 42 years old, still playing in the NBA at a high level,” Richardson concluded.

The Lakers will look to build new pieces around James and Doncic ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.