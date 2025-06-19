LeBron James recently called out ring culture, claiming that no matter what, it's never enough. Since then, it's been a hot topic of debate amongst talking heads and fans alike. On Wednesday, Colin Cowherd hit the Los Angeles Lakers star with a little jab as a retort.

During the latest episode of “The Herd,” Cowherd criticized LeBron James, claiming he spent his entire career chasing titles. The famed sports analyst explains how the 40-year-old forward played for the Miami Heat and hit James with a solid quip for doing so.

“He spent his entire career pursuing titles,” said Cowherd about LeBron James. “You think he went to Miami to lay on the beach? He went there for [Pat] Riley, and [Eric] Spoelstra, and a better owner, and a better roster. He didn't go West, he stayed in the weak East to keep getting to Finals.”

James' original comments focused on NBA players like Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, and Steve Nash during an episode of the “Mind the Game Podcast.” The Lakers' star bashed ring culture, claiming that individuals won't discuss the greatness of those players because they never won a championship.

“Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley and Steve Nash… like, ‘Oh, they can't be talked about or discussed with these guys is because this guy won one ring or won two rings.' It's just weird to me.”

James has four rings, winning all of his titles between 2012 and 2020. However, he has made 10 trips to the NBA Finals throughout his career. That's tied for the third most in league history. James is tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, while Sam Jones (11 appearances) and Bill Russell (12 appearances) are the only players to participate in more Finals than LeBron James.

LeBron James is expected to return to the Lakers next season and participate in his 23rd season in the NBA. With Luka Doncic by his side, the goal is for Los Angeles to create a roster to compete for a title, despite whatever James' opinion is about ring culture.