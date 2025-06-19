The Los Angeles Lakers created ripple effects across the NBA and sports world Wednesday. The Lakers got sold for $10 billion. Jeanie Buss helped make the sale happen — which led to a response from Magic Johnson.

The five-time NBA Finals champion reacted to the blockbuster move. Johnson offered his congrats via X (formerly Twitter) despite fans becoming stunned the Lakers belong to a new owner.

“I just talked to my sister Jeanie Buss to tell her congratulations, and that I’m so happy for her and family,” Johnson said.

He added how Buss's late father Jerry would've reacted proudly.

“I told her that her dad Dr. Buss would be very proud of her for getting $10B for the Lakers, the largest sports franchise sale in history!” Johnson said.

Who takes over the Lakers now following Jeanie Buss move? 

Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten (left), chairman and controlling owner Mark Walter (center) and manager Dave Roberts watch batting practice prior to the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Lakers fans will love Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ take on franchise saleTroy Finnegan ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James hit with Miami ‘beach’ quip by Colin Cowherd over ring culture criticismBenedetto Vitale ·
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena with Jason Richardson in the background
Lakers All-Star LeBron James ‘disappointed’ 2-time Slam Dunk Contest championJosue Pavon ·
Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.
What will Jeanie Buss’ role be after Lakers sale?Jake Faigus ·
LAFC investor Magic Johnson speaks with media before groundbreaking ceremonies at Los Angeles Football Club Stadium Site.
Lakers’ Magic Johnson gives strong Mark Walter endorsement after shocking saleJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen (49) celebrates with team owner Mark Walter on the field after defeating the New York Mets in game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs to advance to the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Who is new Lakers owner Mark WalterScotty White ·

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed the historic move. Plus who now gets the franchise.

“BREAKING: The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of diversified holding company TWG Global, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X.

Does this mean Buss is going away from the Lakers? Charania included what's next for her.

“Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Governor after the sale,” Charania said.

Walter is a fixture already in the City of Angels. He became a part of the Lakers' stake in 2021 as a minority stakeholder. He's shared ownership interest in other L.A. sports teams — a la the Dodgers and the WNBA's Sparks. Walter is controlling owner of the defending World Series champion Dodgers. Johnson endorsed Walter as the next Lakers owner.

Jeanie Buss first took over the team in 2013 following her father's passing. Dr. Buss rose as the architect behind the “Showtime Lakers” dynasty of the 1980s that featured Johnson. Walter can now build a new era of Lakers basketball.