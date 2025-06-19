The Los Angeles Lakers created ripple effects across the NBA and sports world Wednesday. The Lakers got sold for $10 billion. Jeanie Buss helped make the sale happen — which led to a response from Magic Johnson.

The five-time NBA Finals champion reacted to the blockbuster move. Johnson offered his congrats via X (formerly Twitter) despite fans becoming stunned the Lakers belong to a new owner.

“I just talked to my sister Jeanie Buss to tell her congratulations, and that I’m so happy for her and family,” Johnson said.

He added how Buss's late father Jerry would've reacted proudly.

“I told her that her dad Dr. Buss would be very proud of her for getting $10B for the Lakers, the largest sports franchise sale in history!” Johnson said.

Who takes over the Lakers now following Jeanie Buss move?

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed the historic move. Plus who now gets the franchise.

“BREAKING: The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of diversified holding company TWG Global, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X.

Does this mean Buss is going away from the Lakers? Charania included what's next for her.

“Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Governor after the sale,” Charania said.

Walter is a fixture already in the City of Angels. He became a part of the Lakers' stake in 2021 as a minority stakeholder. He's shared ownership interest in other L.A. sports teams — a la the Dodgers and the WNBA's Sparks. Walter is controlling owner of the defending World Series champion Dodgers. Johnson endorsed Walter as the next Lakers owner.

Jeanie Buss first took over the team in 2013 following her father's passing. Dr. Buss rose as the architect behind the “Showtime Lakers” dynasty of the 1980s that featured Johnson. Walter can now build a new era of Lakers basketball.