As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to explore options for upgrading their frontcourt, another Utah Jazz big man has reportedly entered the conversation alongside Walker Kessler.

According to Locked On Jazz contributor Andy Larsen, the Lakers have also discussed forward John Collins as a potential trade target.

“The Lakers–John Collins has been a conversation that’s been had,” Larsen said on the podcast. “The Warriors were interested at the trade deadline before they got Jimmy Butler. I think, just contract-wise, that doesn’t work out anymore. He had a productive enough season last year that there should be interest in the league somewhere for him. I don’t expect the Jazz to get value back necessarily in those deals though.”

Collins, 27, is coming off a strong season in Utah, where he averaged 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block per game across 40 appearances. He shot 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range while logging 30.5 minutes per game. Collins has one year remaining on his current deal, holding a player option worth $26.5 million for the 2025–26 season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have also been linked to Jazz center Walker Kessler, who has garnered league-wide interest due to his size, shot-blocking ability, and affordable contract.

Lakers eye frontcourt upgrade with interest in Jazz bigs Walker Kessler and John Collins

Article Continues Below

Lakers senior insider Anthony Irwin reported on Wednesday that the organization continues to prioritize acquiring a starting-caliber center through the trade market, with Kessler among several names mentioned.

“Sources close to the team reiterated that the internal plan is to trade for their starting center – sources say they've held conversations with other teams about Nic Claxton, Robert Williams, Walker Kessler and others – then, ideally, use the taxpayer midlevel on his backup – Brook Lopez and Clint Capela are the two names most often linked to the Lakers,” Irwin wrote. “It's a solid plan that they're considered likely to be able to execute. But, because of their clear and desperate need at the position, such an approach is going to be a lot more complicated than it would've been had they not neglected the position the past couple of seasons.”

Kessler, 23, posted averages of 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.7 assists while shooting 66.3% from the field over 58 games. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to earn $4.8 million for the 2025–26 season before becoming a restricted free agent next summer.

With the Lakers actively seeking size and defensive presence in the paint, both Collins and Kessler could represent solutions from within the same organization. The Jazz, still navigating their own rebuilding timeline, may be open to offers depending on the return package.

As the offseason progresses, trade talks between the Lakers and Jazz could intensify as Los Angeles reshapes its roster around LeBron James and Luka Doncic.