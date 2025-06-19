The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff has been on a roller coaster all season. Dave Roberts has had to come up with new strategies as the team navigated injuries. However, it looks like the worst is behind him. Tyler Glasnow faced live Dodgers hitters and Blake Snell got through another successful bullpen this week. Alexis Diaz, a reliever Los Angeles acquired from the Cincinnati Reds, could be back with the team soon as well.

Diaz has been on the injured list since the end of April. The Reds traded him to the Dodgers in exchange for Mike Villani one month later. Since then, the former All-Star has been slowly working his way back onto the mound. He made his debut in Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Roberts is happy with Diaz's progress. However, he would not set a date for his expected return to the major leagues.

Los Angeles is at the top of the National League West and have the freedom to be patient with Diaz's recovery. Roberts' bullpen has been good so far this season behind Tanner Scott, one of the more efficient closers in the league. Fans wonder what Diaz's role will be when he comes back. Regardless of his role, the flamethrower is an asset at the end of close games.

After a shaky start to the season, things are turning around for the Dodgers' pitchers. Glasnow and Snell are still a couple of weeks away, but their return would leave Roki Sasaki and Tony Gonsolin as the only starters still on the IL.

The bullpen is a different story, though. Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips are still working their way back from a forearm and elbow injury, respectively. Despite their absence, Roberts has cobbled together a serviceable group of relievers.

The addition of Diaz came as a surprise for Los Angeles. However, it could end up being a big time addition, especially if Scott slips up or gets hurt. His recovery continues to go well and the Dodgers await the return of another All-Star talent.