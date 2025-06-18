The Los Angeles Lakers have once again captured the spotlight, as franchise legend and five-time NBA champion guard Magic Johnson delivered a passionate endorsement of the team’s new majority owner, Mark Walter, following the stunning $10 billion sale by the Buss family. With the storied franchise entering a new era of leadership, fans are buzzing with anticipation about what the future holds.

Right from the jump, Johnson made it clear this ownership transition is the right move. Following the most expensive sale in sports history, the Hall of Famer took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure Lakers faithful that the franchise is in strong hands, emphasizing that excellence, ambition, and a championship mindset will remain at the core of the organization.

“Laker fans should be estatic. A few things I can tell you about Mark – he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike – they are competitive people, l have big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes. This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for @Lakers fans all over the world!!”

Johnson’s emphatic endorsement underscores his belief that the Lakers’ ownership shift will preserve the franchise’s championship identity. By spotlighting Walter, the Dodgers' controlling owner, as a trusted and proven leader now guiding two of Los Angeles’ premier teams, Johnson cemented the veteran executive’s credibility in the city’s sports landscape.

The three-time NBA MVP added that Walter’s involvement will bring not only financial muscle but also a championship mindset—exactly what distinguished the Lakers during its golden eras in the 1980s. As a player that was known for his on‑court flair and leadership, Johnson’s approval carries weight among die-hard Lakers supporters.

Details of the blockbuster purchase reveal a seamless transition, with longtime governor Jeanie Buss remaining in her role as Walter and his group, TWG Global, assume majority control.

As the Lakers evolve under this historic deal, fans can be confident that the acquisition of the team by Walter represents far more than just a business move—it’s a commitment to championship culture, community-driven values, and sustained on-court excellence. With Johnson’s powerful endorsement, Los Angeles can look ahead to a promising and energized new chapter.