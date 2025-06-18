LeBron James helping lead Team USA to a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry was one of the most memorable moments not just in USA Basketball history, but his career. Out of everything the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has accomplished, winning this gold medal alongside two of his friends and competitors meant a lot.

Nobody knows how much longer James has left in his career. Despite turning 40 years old during the 2024-25 season, LeBron still cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Perhaps he will extend his career a little further with the Lakers now that Luka Doncic is in town and the team is committed to contending for a championship.

There is a lot of time between now and the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, yet LeBron is already being asked if he will once again represent USA for what would ultimately be his final chance to do so before retirement.

“Nothing has changed. Where we at, man, 2025 right now? Nah, nothing has changed,” James told The Hollywood Reporter when questioned about the possibility of him playing in the 2028 LA Olympics. “I mean, if I had to look at it right now through a microscope, I would say that, me being able to support Team USA for the rest of my life — that’s for sure. But me actually going on and playing, I don’t see it happening.”

When LeBron decided to lead the 2024 USA Basketball team, it resulted in both Durant and Curry committing to play as well. These three legends wanted to team up on the court and win a gold medal together, which is why they made it their mission to recruit the best of the best to accomplish this goal.

The future Hall of Famers did just that, as they led Team USA to their fifth straight gold medal in the Olympics. This was James' third, and likely his final, gold medal.

Article Continues Below

“I’ve given everything that I have, and I will always be appreciative and loyal and dedicated to Team USA and USA Basketball.”

There is no telling how many years James has left in the NBA. When he was asked about his future after the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs, LeBron left reporters questioning his future with three words: “I don’t know.”

He will be in a Lakers uniform for the 2025-26 season, regardless if he exercises his player option to enter free agency. But will this end up being his final NBA season?

James, who has always been known for following in Michael Jordan's footsteps with his iconic No. 23 jersey, always had intentions to play that many years in the NBA. The 2025-26 season would mark his 23rd year in the league, leading to speculation about his career nearing its end.

It continues to look likely that LeBron will retire before the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. While fans would love to see him represent Team USA one last time, the legend has made it clear that his recent gold medal was his last.