The Los Angeles Lakers received big news on Wednesday as Mark Walter, who is the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is buying majority ownership of the team. Walter has investments in numerous professional sports teams, and the Dodgers have won two World Series under his ownership. This is massive news for the Lakers and the city of Los Angeles as this sale is the largest sale of a professional sports franchise in the world.

So, who is Mark Walter? Let's meet the new owner of the Lakers: Walter grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and he attended the University of Creighton for his undergraduate studies. After graduating from Creighton, Walter studied law at Northwestern University and graduated law school in 1985.

Walter is currently the CEO and chairman of DWG Global, and he is the owner of numerous professional sports teams. He is the majority owner of the Dodgers, Lakers, auto racing's Andretti Global and the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA team. Walter also has ownership in premier league soccer club Chelsea Ligue 1 RC Strasbourg. Walter also owns the Professional Women's Hockey League.

A big portion of Walter's professional earnings have come from the insurance industry as he owns 21% of TWG Global Holdings. In February, Forbe's estimated Walter's net worth to be $6.1 billion.

Mark Walter is involved in a lot outside of the sports world. His footprint has been left in the insurance industry, but he and his wife have also shown an interest in wildlife. Walter's wife, Kimbra Walter, is a trustee for the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Illinois. Mark was a fan of the Chicago Cubs growing up. The two of them also own White Oak Conservation, which is an animal refuge in Florida.

As you can see, Mark Walter is a busy man that has done a lot in his professional career. He is best known for his experience in the professional sports industry, and he is now the owner of one of the biggest brands in the entire world.