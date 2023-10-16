Fresh off a surprising playoff berth last season the Seattle Kraken are struggling to start the new campaign. Zero wins and one point in three games has put the Kraken on the metaphorical back foot for the season.

They suffer an even bigger setback with the news that Brandon Tanev will miss at least four weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Monday. He suffered the injury in the season-opener, a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tanev is coming off a career season in which he did not miss a game and recorded career-highs in goals, assists, points and +/-. He also had four points in 14 playoff games.

The Kraken made a run to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, coming one win shy of the Western Conference Finals. They did however record the first playoff series win in franchise history by defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

Seattle will try to get its first win of the season when it hosts that same Colorado team in the Kraken's home-opener on Tuesday. They started with three straight road contests, scoring just two goals.

Brandon Tanev managed to play only 14 shifts and just over 10 minutes before he suffered the injury. It is a tough blow for the Kraken as he is very active on both ends of the ice. It's also hard for a player who did not miss a game last season to suffer an injury so early in the new season.

The Kraken will have to navigate without Brandon Tanev for at least a month.