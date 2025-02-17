The Seattle Kraken are going to fight for their playoff lives once the NHL returns from the 4 Nations break. The Kraken are comfortably back of the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference Wild Card race. It isn't entirely a lost cause. A playoff push isn't out of the question in the second half of the season. However, their playoff push could end before it begins. The Kraken have multiple trade candidates, and they could be moving their star forward Jared McCann.

McCann has reportedly emerged as a trade candidate over the last week or so. The Kraken star has played for the team since its inception in the 2021-22 season. And the veteran forward is a legitimate candidate for one of the greatest players in the young franchise's history. McCann is the Kraken's first 40-goal scorer and the franchise's all-time leader in goals and points at this time.

It's certainly understandable why teams are calling Seattle about him. McCann is a legitimate top-six forward who can change the game in a big way. If he is made available leading into the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline, he is likely to be one of the best players traded.

McCann, like fellow Kraken trade candidate Jamie Oleksiak, is not a rental. The Seattle forward is signed through the 2026-27 campaign. It's a seller's market heading into the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. A rental could drive a high return. A player of McCann's caliber signed for multiple years? This could be a massive haul for Seattle.

Teams will continue to call before the buzzer sounds on March 7th. And there are two teams who make a ton of sense for the Kraken star. Let's take a look at the best landing spots for Jared McCann before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline in three weeks.

Jets could add Kraken's Jared McCann

The Winnipeg Jets entered the 4 Nations break atop the NHL. Winnipeg has played extremely well thanks to Connor Hellebuyck, who may find himself in the conversation for the Hart Trophy as league MVP. The Jets need to make moves at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. And there's one need they need to re-address this season.

The Jets traded for Sean Monahan in 2023-24 to fill their second-line center role. This move worked out as Monahan played well and led them to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Monahan signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL Free Agency this past summer.

Captain Adam Lowry and veteran Vladislav Namestnikov have attempted to fill this role. And they have played rather well given the circumstances. However, neither player has truly established themselves as a concrete option in the top six. As a result, a move for Jared McCann makes sense.

McCann currently plays on the wing. However, he is a center by trade. The positional versatility is intriguing enough. But his ability to generate offense for players such as Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers is a tantalizing thought for the Jets.

The Kraken are going to ask for a lot from Winnipeg in any potential trade. They could hesitate to meet the desired price. In any event, this may be the Jets' last hurrah at the Stanley Cup with this current group. Perhaps they call their shot this year and trade for McCann before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Avalanche are a trade fit

Everyone knows the Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen by now. It is the biggest midseason trade in the NHL since the Boston Bruins sent Joe Thronton to the San Jose Sharks in 2005. It's the biggest move Colorado will make this year, but the Avalanche still have needs to address before March 7th.

The Avalanche could trade Casey Mittelstadt before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Even if they don't, the team certainly needs a second-line center to help balance their offense. Colorado's offense is rather top-heavy, with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar vastly outproducing their teammates.

Jared McCann is not going to produce on the same level as MacKinnon or Makar. However, he certainly won't need to. He can stabilize the second line and help players such as Artturi Lekhonen along.

The Avalanche could also decide to play McCann on the wing. Their second-line winger entering the 4 Nations break is Jusso Parssinen, according to PuckPedia. Acquiring McCann from the Kraken could give them needed insurance until captain Gabriel Landeskog returns to the ice.

Overall, Colorado needs scoring depth and a second-line center. A trade with the Kraken could fill both needs at once. The Avalanche are certainly a team to watch for McCann heading into the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.