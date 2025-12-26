The Indianapolis Colts received another encouraging sign regarding cornerback Sauce Gardner as they prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

James Boyd of The Athletic reported Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Gardner practiced for the first time in weeks as he works his way back from a calf injury.

“#Colts CB Sauce Gardner (calf) is practicing today for the first time in weeks,” Boyd posted.

Gardner’s return to the practice field marks a notable step forward after he was listed as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report. Indianapolis clarified that designation by noting the team did not hold a formal practice Thursday and that the report reflected an estimation of participation. Friday’s session, however, represented Gardner’s first on-field work in an extended stretch.

After practice, head coach Shane Steichen said he expects Gardner to return on Sunday, according to Mike Chappell of FOX59.

Colts’ Week 17 playoff push vs. Jaguars boosted by Sauce Gardner status

The 25-year-old has missed the Colts’ last two games, including Monday night’s 48-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. Gardner has been sidelined since sustaining the calf injury earlier this month, limiting a secondary that has dealt with injuries throughout the season.

A former First-team All-Pro, Gardner has appeared in 10 games this season split between the New York Jets and Indianapolis. Across those appearances, he has totaled 33 tackles, including 26 solo stops, with eight passes defended and 1.5 stuffs. Since joining the Colts, Gardner has recorded 13 tackles and two passes defended in three games.

Indianapolis enters Week 17 at 8-7 and riding a six-game losing streak after opening the season 8-2. The Colts remain on the outside of the AFC playoff picture with slim postseason odds, making Gardner’s return increasingly significant.

The Colts are scheduled to host Jacksonville on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.