The Minnesota Wild have proven since acquiring Quinn Hughes that they are now a contender in the Central Division. While the roster has skill top to bottom, there are still some holes that general manager Bill Guerin would like to fix. The Wild could find that fix in a trade with a fellow Central Division rival, as two-way center Ryan O'Reilly could be available from the Nashville Predators, according to Michael Russo and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“OK, I stole this idea from our Wild expert, Michael Russo. But I agree it makes sense,” LeBrun wrote in a recent article. “The Wild need a center who can win draws, and O'Reilly can still contribute offensively, is a Cup champion, and is the type of character guy Wild general manager and president of hockey operations Bill Guerin loves, as far as the culture piece of it.”

O'Reilly is a favorite in the Predators' locker room. However, that team needs some changes, and landing a first-round pick and a top prospect, as LeBrun predicts, would be a savvy move for Nashville. The Wild have already traded their 2026 first-round pick in the Hughes deal, but the 2027 pick is still up for grabs.

That caveat makes it even more interesting for the Predators. With Hughes' deal expiring after next season, a slow start for the Wild in the 2026-27 season, and no guarantees of a long-term extension, could lead Guerin to trade his expiring contract. If that's the case, the first-round pick in 2027 might be better than the Predators think.