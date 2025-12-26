The Dallas Mavericks may have been defeated 126-116 by the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, but Cooper Flagg turned in another electric performance. The 19-year-old finished the game with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists. With his effort, Flagg became the first rookie to record a 25-5-5 stat-line on Christmas Day since Pete Maravich accomplished the feat in 1970, according to the Mavericks.

Flagg seems to make history almost every night at this point. He is in the middle of a tremendous rookie season. While the Rookie of the Year argument continues to go on, Flagg is establishing himself as a potential All-Star candidate.

Through 31 games played, the Mavs rookie is averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. He is also shooting 49.3 percent from the field. While Flagg's three-point shooting needs some work (he is currently shooting 26.9 percent from deep), he's enjoyed a strong first half of the season overall.

The Mavericks have struggled this season despite Cooper Flagg's impressive play. Dallas' 12-20 record has them sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Nevertheless, they are only a game back of an NBA Play-In Tournament position. The postseason remains a possibility despite the team's underwhelming overall performance.

The Mavs' next game is scheduled for 5 PM EST in Sacramento against the Kings. Dallas will then finish their current road trip with a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Cooper Flagg will do everything he can to help the Mavericks bounce back and perform well in their upcoming games.