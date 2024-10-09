The Seattle Kraken lost their home opener 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. The focus, however, was behind the bench where the team made history. Assistant coach Jessica Campbell became the first woman to ever coach in an NHL game in the Kraken-Blues matchup. Fans took to social media to react to the history.

Expand Tweet

@TheHoopKitchen reacted with “This is cool! History!! Congrats to her!”

@SophiaRealtor has a new favorite team, “Hell, YES!! I'm not a hockey fan, but I will support her team!”

@vocalmindsophia said that Campbell is, “leading the way for women in hockey!”

The popular account Art But Make It Sports posted Campbell next to a sculpture with a very appropriate title.

Expand Tweet

Campbell was a four-year player for Cornell University before a short professional playing career. She has been a coach since 2017, working as an off-season skating coach for male and female professionals.

In 2022, she was hired by Dan Bylsma to be an assistant coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle's AHL affiliate. Bylsma took Campbell with him when he got the head coaching job for the Kraken this summer.

After a disappointing third season, the Kraken are looking to return to the playoffs for the second time in franchise history. Bylsma and Campbell have quite the task, as evidenced in their first game.

The Kraken need great coaching to make the playoffs

The Kraken had a poor inaugural season, winning 26 games en route to a 60-point season. In the shadow of the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final appearance, it was seen as a massive disappointment despite being a reasonable finish for a new team.

The Kraken bounced back in a big way in 2022-23, winning 46 regular-season games and making the playoffs. They also won their first-ever playoff series, upsetting the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. While they lost in the second round, the future seemed bright for Dave Hakstol and the Kraken.

Their third season was supremely disappointing, with 81 points not being close to good enough for the playoffs. Hakstol was fired and Bylsma came in to turn things around. The addition of Jessica Campbell will bring attention to the franchise that they have not had in their short history. If this staff can turn it around, it will be one of the great stories of the NHL season.

The Kraken look for their first win on Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Wild. This will be Campbell's first road game as an NHL coach, so it will be interesting to see how a different crowd welcomes her to the league.