The Vancouver Canucks have had some issues over the last week or so. Vancouver is trying to get back into the race for the Pacific Division title. And they lost both Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to injury before facing the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Despite this, Vancouver was close to beating Seattle in front of their home fans. However, the visiting Kraken stormed back to force overtime before Vince Dunn stunned the Canucks in the extra frame.

The Kraken defeated the Canucks in overtime at Rogers Arena. Dunn scored twice — once in the third and once in overtime — to confirm a 5-4 victory. What makes the loss tough for Vancouver is how it happened. The hosting Canucks held a 4-1 lead with five minutes left in regulation. But three goals in those final five minutes forced overtime.

The Kraken's victory is notable in NHL history, as well. Seattle became the third team in league history to win a regular-season game while trailing by three with five minutes left in regulation, according to NHL Public Relations. The San Jose Sharks achieved this feat back in October, while the Montreal Canadiens were the first to do it back in 2014.

Kraken's Vince Dunn reacts to game-winning goal against Canucks

Vince Dunn has long been one of the best players on the Kraken. The Seattle defenseman proved why with his two goals against the Canucks. After the game, he reflected on his overtime game-winner. And he revealed how one of his teammates put some pressure on him in the moment.

“Honestly, it was kind of a blackout,” said Dunn, via NHL.com. “I don't think I've ever had a breakaway in my life, so I saw Chandler (Stephenson) behind me and I'm like, ‘Maybe this is going to be a little easier, maybe I just drop it to him,’ and he said, ‘It's all you,’ so pressure was on me. I beat the goalie in the same spot earlier in the third period, so I just tried to do the same thing and got a great result.”

The Kraken certainly needed this win, as well. Seattle had entered this contest with losses in each of their last five games. For a team trying to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was certainly a losing streak they needed to break sooner rather than later. Kraken can continue their winning ways if they beat the Utah Hockey Club on Monday in their next scheduled contest.