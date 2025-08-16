The Seattle Seahawks wasted no time unveiling their new signal-caller on Friday night, as quarterback Sam Darnold led a composed, efficient opening-drive touchdown in his Week 2 NFL preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. In front of a packed crowd at Lumen Field, the former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler showcased immediate rhythm and command, offering Seattle fans a glimpse of what’s possible under the team’s evolving offensive identity.

The Seahawks vs. Chiefs matchup opened with a spark on special teams. George Holani took the kickoff 50 yards up the sideline, setting Seattle up with great field position at their own 45-yard line before a penalty pushed them back. From there, the offense got rolling behind running back Zach Charbonnet, who carried the ball multiple times behind a physical offensive line. The third-year back set the tone early, ripping off a 13-yard run to start the series and following it with gains of four, seven, and six yards, consistently chewing up chunks of yardage against a rotating Kansas City front.

Darnold, meanwhile, settled in behind center and found his targets in rhythm. His first completion—a short pass to Austin Barner—gained five yards. Then, after rookie Jalen Milroe converted a short-yardage QB sneak to move the chains, Darnold hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for seven yards and followed that with a dart to tight end Robbie Ouzts for a 13-yard gain. He capped the passing portion of the drive with a 9-yard throw to Elijah Arroyo, who took it inside the red zone.

With the ball on the 15-yard line, the ground game took over once more. On 2nd and 1, Charbonnet powered through a wide-open interior lane for a 15-yard touchdown run—his second of the preseason. Motion from rookie wideout Torrey Horton helped open the hole, while tight end and guard blocks sealed the second level of the defense. It was the payoff to a 12-play, 81-yard scoring drive that mixed timing, balance, and confidence.

Zach Charbonnet runs it in for the early Seahawks TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/7sg4ZbxIG0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

In total, Darnold finished the drive 4-for-4 passing for 34 yards, showing poise and accuracy. The execution was the clearest example yet of how the Seahawks offense has been tailored to his strengths. The West Coast-based system relied on quick reads, short-to-intermediate throws, and strong support from the run game—something Darnold capitalized on throughout the opening series.

The eight-year veteran’s preseason debut wasn’t just about numbers—it was a statement. For the Seahawks, it marked the beginning of a new chapter built on precision, tempo, and balance. With players like Charbonnet, Darnold, Smith-Njigba, and more already thriving in a revitalized system under Kubiak, the team may have taken their first real step toward long-term playoff contention.