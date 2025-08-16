The Seattle Seahawks are quite the intriguing team to watch next season. Last season, the Seahawks were a competitive team in the NFC West, but were ultimately unable to make the postseason. With their offense undergoing a retooling this offseason, all eyes are on the one position group that didn't make any major changes: the running back room. The Seahawks still have both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet as their main rushers.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks' expected top running back is dealing with an injury during training camp. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle's RB1 for the last few seasons, is reportedly dealing with a sore foot. It's just the latest in a laundry list of injuries that Walker has dealt with in the last few years.

“#Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald says RB Kenneth Walker continues to deal with a sore foot,” Gregg Bell reported.

Walker was drafted by the Seahawks in 2022 with their second-round pick. The former Michigan State running back was a breakout star that year, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in fifteen games played and averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He finished the season as the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up, finishing behind New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

He followed up that season with a 905-yard season in 2023, which made fans feel that Walker would be the next best running back for the Seahawks. Unfortunately, Walker's 2024 season was marred by injuries, as he played in just 11 games. His production also took a nosedive while he was on the field, finishing with 573 yards on the ground (with six touchdowns). It was a tough year for the running back.

Now, coming into his fourth season, Walker has every incentive to perform. He is due for a new contract extension, and a return to form could entice the Seahawks to offer him an extension. First off, though, the Seahawks running back needs to prove that he's able to stay on the field for an extended period without any trouble.

Should Walker sit out games, Zach Charbonnet is expected to step into the starting role. He rushed for 569 yards as Walker's backup, as well as stepping in for the six games that the starter missed.