The Seattle Kraken (28-23-11, 67 points) are keeping everyone on their toes with their latest move. Despite dealing Alex Wennberg to the New York Rangers earlier in the week, they are not ready to be a definitive seller at the NHL trade deadline. Veteran forward Jordan Eberle is staying put after signing a two-year contract extension worth $4.75 million, per CapFriendly.
Sportsnet's Jeff Marek reported that talks between both parties had resumed despite previous indications that Eberle was available to be moved. The 33-year-old still provides solid production, as is evidenced by the 37 points he has tallied in 58 games for the Kraken this season.
One factor that possibly could have persuaded Seattle to secure this move, as the Sportsnet crew notes, is that Eberle is just two games away from taking the ice for the 1,000th time in his NHL career. A fledgling franchise like the Kraken surely benefits from the exposure that comes from reaching such an impressive milestone. Who is to say the right winger's name won't be in the rumor mill again before this contract runs out?
Of course, another logical reason for general manager Ron Francis locking up the two-time All-Star is that Seattle is still in playoff contention. The squad is only six points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the final wild card slot in the Western Conference.
The Kraken will wrap up their home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Jets Friday night before battling the reigning Stanley Cup champions on Tuesday. The newly re-signed Jordan Eberle will look to celebrate game No. 1,000 with a critical victory in the Climate Pledge Arena.