The Arizona Diamondbacks strengthened their farm system Friday by signing former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Luken Baker to a minor league contract. Baker, who also spent time in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2025, brings a track record of power hitting and seven seasons of professional experience.

The 28-year-old was a top collegiate talent at Texas Christian University before St. Louis selected him in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut that year, quickly rising through the minors. Over seven seasons, he has amassed 144 home runs in the minors, including multiple campaigns with 30-plus homers. In 2023, playing for Triple-A Memphis, Baker posted a .334/.439/.720 slash line with 33 home runs in just 380 plate appearances, earning him a promotion to the major leagues. He followed that up with 32 homers in 2024 for Memphis, though his batting average dropped to .231/.345/.535.

Baker made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2023 and played 73 major league games over the 2023–25 seasons. In that time, he posted a .206/.317/.338 slash line with four home runs and an 87 wRC+. While he racked up home runs in the minors, Baker had trouble sticking in the majors because Paul Goldschmidt and Wilson Contreras occupied first base. He appeared in 19 games for St. Louis in the past season and spent the majority of the season in Triple-A before being claimed off waivers by Los Angeles in August. In 33 games with Oklahoma City, he hit .273 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

Article Continues Below

Listed at 6’4″ and 285 pounds, Baker profiles as a traditional power hitter, primarily suited for first base and designated hitter roles. Arizona may view him as a potential platoon partner for left-handed first baseman Pavin Smith, who batted .258 with eight home runs and a .797 OPS over 87 games in 2025. With Triple-A Reno also in the pitcher-friendly Pacific Coast League, Baker could produce strong numbers in 2026, giving the Diamondbacks a low-risk opportunity to evaluate his ability to contribute at the major league level.

Baker’s 50.6% hard-hit rate and 12.4% barrel rate in the minors show he has the kind of power that can pay off with regular at-bats. Though his lack of defensive versatility limits him to primarily first base and DH, the D'Backs current infield situation and injury concerns make him a valuable addition for organizational depth and potential big league impact.