The San Francisco Giants added left-hander Nick Margevicius to their roster on a minor league deal on Friday, which includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Margevicius, 29, will earn $825,000 if he reaches the big league roster, giving him a low-risk opportunity to compete for a role in San Francisco's 2026 pitching plans.

A 6-foot-5 southpaw from Cleveland, Ohio, Margevicius has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021. Drafted by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round (198th overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Rider University, he debuted with San Diego in 2019 and later pitched for the Seattle Mariners. Over 32 MLB games with the Padres and Seattle from 2019 to 2021, Margevicius posted a 4.57 ERA and showed flashes of potential as a starter.

However, thoracic outlet syndrome disrupted his career, limiting him to five appearances in 2021 and a 0–2 record with an 8.25 ERA over 12 innings. The injury required surgery and an extended rehab period, putting the brakes on the momentum he had built early in his career.

Once he recovered, Margevicius spent the next two seasons in the minors with the Mariners and Atlanta Braves, seeing varying success. In 2022 with Triple-A Tacoma, he recorded a 7.53 ERA over 49 innings in 33 appearances, while in 2023 across Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, he pitched to a combined 6.82 ERA over 68⅔ innings with 49 strikeouts. Wanting more consistent opportunities, he signed with the TSG Hawks of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2024, compiling a 7-6 record and 2.82 ERA with 86 strikeouts over 108⅓ innings.

Margevicius returned to North America in 2025, starting the season with the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League, where he posted a 2-0 record and 0.87 ERA over 10⅓ innings. He later joined the Detroit Tigers’ organization on a minor league deal, throwing for a 3.89 ERA across 74 innings in 17 Triple-A Toledo appearances (14 starts), with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. He’s also made some progress, slightly boosting his fastball velocity to 91.9 mph and adding a new cutter to his repertoire.

For the Giants, Margevicius offers organizational depth with potential flexibility. He could serve as a spot starter, long-relief option, or purely as Triple-A depth, while competing against several younger arms for a chance to crack the big league rotation.