The Philadelphia Phillies made a move on Friday to bolster their catching options, agreeing to a minor league contract with veteran catcher Mark Kolozsvary, which includes a spring training invitation. The 30-year-old catcher, who has appeared in 11 major league games, adds experience to a position currently lacking depth behind free-agent catcher JT Realmuto.

A seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft, Kolozsvary made his major league debut with Cincinnati in 2022. Over the 2022 season, he played in 10 games, recording a .200 batting average with one home run and three RBIs in 21 plate appearances. He collected his first major league hit and RBI with a double off then-San Diego Padres starter Nick Martinez and hit his first career home run against then-St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Junior Fernandez.

Following the 2022 season, the Baltimore Orioles claimed Kolozsvary was off waivers, and he made a single major league appearance in June 2023 as a late-game defensive replacement. Over the 2023 season, Kolozsvary spent most of his time in Triple-A with the Norfolk Tides, hitting .162/.250/.265 with two home runs and seven RBIs across 20 games, before electing free agency instead of an outright assignment on June 16.

Just four days later, Kolozsvary signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins and appeared in six games for Triple-A St. Paul, hitting .214 with one home run and four RBIs. He elected free agency after the season.

Article Continues Below

On December 22, 2023, the Boston Red Sox added Kolozsvary to their organization with a minor league contract. In 2024 and 2025 with Boston affiliates, Kolozsvary appeared primarily at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, combining for a .253/.336/.495 line with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 30 games before landing on the full-season injured list in June 2025 and entering free agency following the season.

Kolozsvary’s calling card has been his defense, with his reputation built on reliability behind the plate rather than offensive impact. Philadelphia's current catching situation makes this signing particularly strategic. With Realmuto still on the free-agent market, and both Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs out of minor league options, the Phillies gain a catcher with two options remaining. Kolozsvary’s presence provides Philadelphia flexibility for both Triple-A depth and potential competition for the backup role at the major league level. While Marchan and Stubbs hold guaranteed contracts for the 2026 season, neither is expensive, leaving room for Kolozsvary to possibly claim a top depth role if circumstances shift.

Despite the fact that Kolozsvary is unlikely to be a major league regular next season, his defensive skills and professional experience make him a valuable insurance policy for the Phillies. He is likely to see most of his action at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, preparing pitchers and providing depth during spring training.