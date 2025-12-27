Heading into the 2025-26 season, Jaylen Brown must have been licking his chops at the prospect of getting his first opportunity at first option hoops. The Boston Celtics were going to take a step back considering how they lost Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford in one offseason, not to mention having to fill in the scoring and playmaking void that Jayson Tatum's Achilles tear would create, but Brown has made sure that Boston remains a top team in the East regardless.

On Friday night, the Celtics popped off for 140 points in a 140-122 win over the Indiana Pacers as Brown continued his red-hot month of December. The Celtics star tallied 30 points yet again, marking his eighth-consecutive game with at least 30 points scored. And head coach Joe Mazzulla gave Brown the praise he deserves for being one of the most consistent scorers in today's NBA.

“He picks and chooses his spots really well,” Mazzulla said in his postgame presser, via Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated. “I think he’s finding a great balance of knowing when to score within the offense versus letting the guys kind of do their thing. He spends a ton of time on reading the game and the execution of the game.”

Jaylen Brown leads Celtics' balanced attack in win over Pacers

It's a testament to how well the Celtics identify talent as well as how well Mazzulla puts his players in a position to succeed that Boston is in third place in the East with a 19-11 record despite the significant roster turnover they experienced from last season.

Even though Brown scored 30 points on Friday night, four other players scored in double figures, and of those four, three crossed the 20-point mark: Payton Pritchard, with 29, Sam Hauser, with 23, and Derrick White, with 21. Anyone on the Celtics roster can contribute on any given night, and it will be interesting to see just how much better this team could become when Tatum returns.