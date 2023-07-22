Vince Dunn has been awarded after a breakout season with the Seattle Kraken, signing a four-year, $29.4 million contract with the team on Friday. He'll be paid an average annual value of $7.35 million throughout the deal.

The 26-year-old was set to be a restricted free agent, but was able to avoid salary arbitration and a hearing that was scheduled for July 24.

Dunn set career highs for the Kraken last year, scoring 14 goals and 64 points while running the first powerplay. He also had an excellent plus-28 and a career-high 15 powerplay points.

It was also a durable season for the Canadian, who played 81 games and added seven points in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dunn is a former No. 56 overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2015 NHL Draft. He's scored 201 points over 421 regular-season games for the Blues and Kraken, adding three goals and 18 points in 43 postseason contests.

The Kraken had an excellent year in 2022-23, upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 7. They then took the Dallas Stars all the way to Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinal in just their second season of existence.

Although it was a disappointing ending, the future is absolutely bright for a Seattle team that is deep at all three positions and now will have their best defenseman back for likely another four years.

Vince Dunn helped the Blues win their inaugural Stanley Cup at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, and will look to help the Seattle Kraken do the same in the next four years.