The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Chandler Stephenson to a seven-year deal that pays him $6.25 million a year, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Chandler Stephenson is a big addition for the Kraken, and he is 30 years old heading into next season. It is certainly a big bet for the Kraken, who are hoping that he can improve his performance after a down year this past season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

There are some who have concerns regarding Stephenson's decline in production, as he had 16 goals with 35 assists for 51 points in 75 games this past season, according to NHL.com. That is a drop off from the 65 and 64 points he put up in the prior two seasons with the Golden Knights. Also, he will not have Mark Stone on his line either.

The Kraken undoubtedly are hoping for Stephenson to make an immediate impact for them. They disappointingly missed the playoffs this past season after going to the second round in 2023. The signing of Stephenson indicates that the franchise believes it can get back to winning ways next season in a Western Conference that does have some good teams, but could have openings as well. It will be intriguing to see Stephenson's impact on the team next season.

Kraken making aggressive moves in free agency

In addition to signing Stephenson, the Kraken also signed Brandon Montour, who is fresh off of a Stanley Cup victory with the Florida Panthers. The two signings are seven-year deals.

Stephenson started his career with the Washington Capitals in 2015-16, playing in just nine games, and then played in four games the following season as well. He did not put up any points in the little playing time he got with the Capitals in those two years, but he steadily got more starting in 2017-18, when Washington won the Stanley Cup. However, he did not become the caliber of player the Kraken believe he is until the 2021-22 season with Vegas, when he put up 64 points. He then followed it up with 65 points in 2022-23, as mentioned earlier, and helped the Golden Knights win their first Stanley Cup.

As mentioned, this past season was a bit of a drop off for Stephenson, but he is still a quality player who should help the Kraken compete for a playoff spot this upcoming season. He, along with Brandon Montour bring Stanley Cup winning experience to the lineup.

The Kraken have not fared as well as the Golden Knights did as an expansion team, but it is clear that the franchise believes it can compete this upcoming year. Although many in the hockey world will question the value of both of these deals, both of these players should help Seattle in the immediate future. The long-term might be rough, however.

The signings of Stephenson and Montour have sparked speculation regarding Yanni Gourde's status with the team. Some believe he could get traded at some point due to cap purposes. After a drop off in production, that could make sense.

The Kraken are serious about competing, and their moves on day one of free agency make that loud and clear.