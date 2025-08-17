The BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club is the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour. After a captivating playoff finish saw Justin Rose win in Memphis, the top 50 players of the year made it to Baltimore. Despite opening the day down four shots, Scottie Scheffler won the BMW Championship, extending his FedEx Cup lead.

On the first hole, Robert MacIntyre made a bogey while Scheffler made his first birdie of the day. The two-shot swing set the tone for the day, where Scotland's MacIntyre struggled while Scheffler kept the train on the tracks. He did give competitors a chance, missing a putt from four feet on the 14th. But a chip-in on 17 finished things off in Baltimore.

Scheffler missed the green on the tough par three, but flew a chip way up in the air that rolled straight into the cup. MacIntyre also had a chip and made an impressive par. But two sports are being played right now: golf and whatever the heck Scottie Scheffler is doing.

Scheffler goes into the Tour Championship with a tremendous lead in the FedEx Cup Standings. It is the third straight year he has led the standings heading into the finale, and won last year. But for the first time, that won't matter. All 30 players will start at even par, and the winner of the four-day tournament will win the season-long race. But after his Sunday SCORE, there should be no doubt who the favorite is.

Scheffler was in contention on Sunday in Memphis, but a family emergency forced a caddie change for the final round. The No. 1 player in the world finished tied for third, one shot out of the playoff. He had Michael Cromie, Chris Kirk's full-time caddie, on the bag for all four rounds this week and took the win.

Earlier in the week, Scheffler lamented the number of Ryder Cup questions he was asked, saying he was preparing for a tournament. He won that tournament and can make this another historic year with a win next week and another at Bethpage Black.

