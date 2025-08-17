Few coaches are as notoriously tough on their players as Dabo Swinney has been. Former March Madness star Ian Schieffelin is no exception, as the Clemson tight end was arrested on Saturday amid his attempt to join the 2025 football team after a four-year basketball career.

Schieffelin, who has not played football since high school, was reportedly arrested on suspicion of a DUI. His arrest caused Swinney to release a statement, in which he said that the tight end will “miss some competition to start this season as a consequence,” according to On3 Sports.

Swinney was not specific in his statement, except to say that Schieffelin would miss time. However, whether that is what is left of the preseason or at the beginning of the regular season remains to be seen.

Although Clemson lost All-ACC tight end Jake Briningstool, Shieffelin was not expected to be a big factor in 2025. The Tigers return Josh Sapp, Olsen Patt Henry and Christian Bentancur at the position, who are all likely above Shieffelin in the pecking order.

The lone factor Schieffelin has to his advantage is his physique, as the 6-foot-7 former forward is the biggest tight end on Clemson's 2025 football roster. His combination of size and athleticism makes him a potentially intriguing red zone target for quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Dabo Swinney's thoughts on Clemson tight end Ian Schieffelin

Before the arrest, Swinney was fairly complimentary of Schieffelin. Aware of the attention the tight end's story garnered for the team, the veteran head coach praised the former basketball player's physicality and grit throughout the offseason.

Swinney called Schieffelin a “natural” who was “trending in the right direction” during fall camps. He was particularly impressed with Schieffelin's transition into padded practices.

With the Tigers positioned as the preseason frontrunner to win the 2025 ACC championship, Schieffelin will face an uphill battle to see meaningful playing time. However, if Clemson is able to make the College Football Playoffs, he will achieve the rare feat of being a part of a March Madness and CFP team.