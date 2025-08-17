While most Las Vegas Raiders fans are excited about Ashton Jeanty in the preseason, other players under the radar made an impact in the 22-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. When the Raiders signed former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, people were wondering how he would perform, as he's already caught the attention of head coach Pete Carroll.

After Edmunds recorded five total tackles (fourth on the team), three of them solo, against San Francisco, Carroll would be asked about his thoughts on the former first-round pick's performance. Carroll would say how much he “really” likes Edmunds and how much of a “very versatile player” he is for the system, according to Anthony Galaviz.

“I like him. Yeah, I really like him. I like the experience that he brings,” Carroll said. “He's been in a lot of situations. He's been a very versatile player in the style that he's been asked to play, and that's shown up already.”

Edmunds would speak with reporters for the first time last Tuesday since being signed by Las Vegas and shared how “excited” he was to start a new chapter in his NFL journey.

“My first thoughts when the opportunity presented itself, I was just excited,” Edmunds said, via the team's YouTube page. “Excited to come and join a new team, excited to come and join these guys. I saw how much they were grinding. I watched the (preseason) game before I even came out here.”

Pete Carroll on the Raiders losing to the 49ers in the preseason

Despite the loss from the Raiders to the 49ers, Carroll would point out the one positive being that it was a “hard-fought game from start to finish,” with many areas that need correction.

“First off, I thought this was a really good, hard-fought game from start to finish,” Pete Carroll said in his post-game press conference, via the team's website. “We had some things that we needed to correct from the practice that we had, and we did. Played the running game much more with impact than we did in practice.”

“The adjustments the coaches made worked out well, players were able to adapt in just a couple days time,” Carroll continued. “Against a really formidable running team that loves to run the football, I thought we did that really well. Just a terrific game back and forth the whole time.”

Consequently, as Edmunds looks for Las Vegas to be his permanent team, they open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New England Patriots.