The Seattle Kraken made major moves in NHL Free Agency with the aim of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25. So far, Seattle has enjoyed a nice start to the year, winning four of their first six games. However, if they want to make the playoffs this year, they will need to make do without star defenseman Vince Dunn.

The Kraken placed Dunn on long-term injured reserve, Seattle announced on Monday night. In a corresponding move, defenseman Cale Fleury has been recalled from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL. Dunn's placement on LTIR is retroactive to October 17.

Dunn did pick up an injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 17. He had an awkward fall after colliding with Flyers forward Tyson Foerster in the third period. He returned to the bench but did not take another shift in that contest.

Vince Dunn plays important role on Kraken's blueline

Vince Dunn signed a huge contract extension with the Kraken ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season. And it a contract extension that made a lot of sense. Dunn has made a significant impact on Seattle's blueline since joining the team in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Dunn missed a couple games with an upper body injury earlier in the season. However, he has still managed a solid start to the 2024-25 campaign. The Kraken defenseman has one goal and three points in four games while averaging a touch under 19 minutes per game.

Dunn has certainly emerged as the team's best defenseman over the last three seasons. He has averaged nearly 24 minutes per game in each of the last two seasons. Additionally, he has pitched in on the offensive end of the ice. Dunn has scored 33 goals and 115 points in 217 games as a member of the Kraken.

Dunn's move to LTIR is a bit of a surprise. Recent reports had indicated the veteran defenseman was day-to-day following the Flyers contest. Going from day-to-day to almost certainly missing an extended period of time with little warning is quite a shock.

Hopefully, Dunn can return to the ice sooner rather than later with no complications. In the meantime, the Kraken have to move forward without him. The Kraken hit the ice again on Tuesday when they face the Colorado Avalanche as part of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy.