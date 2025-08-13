The Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp has featured several intriguing roster developments, but one of the most unique stories belongs to rookie wide receiver Tommy Mellott. The former Montana State football standout, drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is making the rare transition from college quarterback to NFL pass catcher.

Heavy Sports’ Ethan Inman reported that Mellott discussed the move in a recent sit-down with Raiders team reporter Levi Edwards. The 23-year-old said he always suspected that his skill set might be used differently at the professional level.

“I’ve had that perception that if I was going to go to the next level, I was going to be used in a unique way,” Mellott said. “I wasn’t going to be a clear-cut quarterback, but I didn’t know if I was going to be a receiver, I had no idea what it was going to be.”

Mellott’s resume with the Montana State Bobcats was nothing short of prolific. A dual-threat leader nicknamed “Touchdown Tommy,” he piled up over 5,800 passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, more than 3,500 rushing yards, and 43 rushing scores during his college career. He also led the Bobcats to the FCS championship game and collected numerous awards, including the Walter Payton Award and Big Sky Offensive MVP honors. His athletic testing at the NFL Combine — a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical jump — showcased the explosiveness the Raiders hope to tap into.

Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly value versatility, and the former FCS quarterback could find his role as a rookie that contributes on offense and special teams. Currently listed as the third-string slot receiver and fourth-string return option, he has also been spotted taking gadget snaps in camp, a nod to his quarterback background.

The position change has not shaken Mellott’s confidence. Instead, he views it as an opportunity to help the team in any way possible.

“I just had an open mind and an open heart. It’s just whatever the will is of God and whatever I can do to help this team out.”

The transition from Montana State football star to NFL receiver remains a work in progress, but Mellott’s adaptability and athleticism make him one of the more intriguing players in camp. If he can carve out a role, the Raiders may have uncovered a late-round gem who can inject energy into the roster and provide Carroll with another versatile building block for the team’s rebuild.