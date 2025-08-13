Less than two weeks ago the New York Mets were in the midst of a heated divisional battle with the Philadelphia Phillies. But the Mets hit a brutal skid, losing 11 of their last 13 games, and the team now trails Philadelphia by five games in the NL East. Searching for answers, New York hopes that Paul Blackburn can help pull the pitching staff out of its slump.

After six weeks on the IL with a right shoulder impingement, Blackburn was activated on Wednesday. “I was definitely surprised… Good to be back,” Blackburn said after learning he’d rejoin the team, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

The ninth-year veteran had been confined to Triple-A where he made four rehab starts while awaiting a call up. Knee and shoulder injuries limited Blackburn to just four starts and six appearances for the Mets this season. “It’s been weird… That’s all I can really say about it,” he added.

Mets seek pitching spark, activate Paul Blackburn

New York landed Blackburn in a trade with the Athletics at the deadline in 2024. A spinal injury sidelined the former All-Star in September and throughout the Mets’ playoff run. This season, right knee inflammation pushed his debut back to June. And he’s been limited to just 18 2/3 innings while dealing with various ailments.

The Mets didn’t appear in a hurry to activate the 31-year-old righty after he began rehabbing his shoulder impingement. But with the team struggling and Frankie Montas getting demoted, the time was right for another look.

However, Blackburn may not have much of a leash once he rejoins New York’s pitching staff. Top prospect Nolan McLean will get first crack at Montas’ rotation spot. He’s set to make his major league debut on Saturday. And Tylor Megill is nearing a return from injury.

The Mets will need to send a pitcher back to the minors to make room and Blackburn could be the odd man out. In the meantime, he'll work out of the bullpen as a long reliever. If he performs well out of the gate, he could stick around.

Unfortunately, Blackburn has not performed well when he’s been healthy enough to pitch this season. He has a 7.71 ERA and 1.982 WHIP in six outings with the Mets in 2025. New York is hoping he can bounce back as a valuable bullpen arm as the team searches for a spark.