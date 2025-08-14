The Milwaukee Brewers have won twelve games in a row. Their latest, a 12-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, capped off their fourth series sweep in a row. It was also their fifth straight series win, since they took two out of three from the Chicago Cubs last month. The Brewers are now eight games up on the Cubs with less than two months to go. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds spoke highly about Milwaukee to Brewers beat reporter Adam McCalvy, who shared Reynolds' take on X (formerly Twitter).

“Bryan Reynolds on the Brewers: ‘I don’t think anybody wants to play this team right now,'” reported McCalvy on Wednesday. “‘We just ran into that. They’re a great team.'”

Right now, the Brew Crew are the best team in baseball. They are the only club in the NL with at least 70 wins. At 76-44, it is looking more and more likely that Milwaukee will be the top seed in the NL. This might be the best team that the franchise has had in quite some time. As the Brewers look to make it back to their first World Series since the 1980s, they will need to continue this level of excellent play.

Pirates, Brewers currently on differing paths from each other

Two of Milwaukee's veteran anchors, catcher William Contreras and designated hitter Chrisian Yelich, drove in seven of the Brew Crew's 12 runs. Their steady presence at the heart of the lineup has helped spur the Brewers onto many wins this season. They are surrounded by a cast of role players built to exploit as many matchups as possible. If Yelich can help the Brewers win a World Series, it would certainly help any Cooperstown aspirations he may have. His veteran counterpart on the Pirates, Reynolds, dove deeper into what makes Milwaukee tick right now.

“More Bryan Reynolds: ‘I think we need to take a page out of the Brewers book,'” posted McCalvy. “‘They just do everything right. They base run, they take the extra base, they put the ball in play, swing at strikes. I think we could benefit a lot from trying to have the same kind of game style.'”

The Brewers are a model of how to play the game correctly. They do all of the small things right. They get on base. Knock in timely runs. Play strong defense. Have a pitching staff that knows how to limit runs. All of the things that can lead to October success. Will Milwaukee finally bring home their first World Series in franchise history?