Kristaps Porzingis is an All-Star currently playing for the Boston Celtics. Let's get to know Kirstiaps Porzingis' girlfriend Laura Vizla.

The Latvian unicorn can certainly score in different ways. In fact, no one can easily forget how the All-Star lit up Madison Square Garden during his early years in the NBA.

Now with the Boston Celtics, Porzingis is expected to play an important role as the team is on the hunt for the franchise's 18th championship banner. But while Porzingis will be busy for the grueling NBA season, it seems like the Latvian big man is also having a great time thanks to his romantic relationship. For this piece, let's get to know more about Kristaps Porzingis' girlfriend Laura Vizla

Laura Vizla was born on Feb. 2, 1998, in Riga, Latvia. She attended a musical academy in Riga, given that Vizla has a profound interest in arts and dance. In addition to these, she also took classes in gymnastics.

Laura Vizla's career as a cheerleader

After completing her education, Vizla decided to be a cheerleader for the VTB United League, a basketball league based in Europe. With an interest in dance, it isn't surprising that Vizla pursued a career in cheerleading.

In her league profile, Vizla claimed “I love to smile and make others happy.”

Furthermore, Vizla particularly worked as a cheerleader for Latvian ball club VEF Riga.

Laura Vizla's career as an actress and model

Aside from cheerleading, Vizla certainly chose a career path in the entertainment industry. As per IMDB, Vizla has appeared on the big screen. In 2018, she made her cinematic debut in the Latvian film JVG Popiela. Curiously, JVG Popiela's production only had a declared budget of €60 or $64.

In addition to being a cheerleader and an actress, Vizla also tried her hand as a model. According to a report by The Sun, Vizla has modeled for major brands such as cosmetics firm Jo Malone and European perfume brand Creme De La Creme Haute Parfumerie.

Laura Vizla's career as a social media influencer

Given her goal to make others happy, it isn't surprising that Vizla has been successful as a social media influencer. Vizla's Instagram account has already garnered over 40K followers.

On the other hand, the Latvian influencer has also made her presence felt on TikTok. Vizla's growing TikTok account currently has over 21K followers and 1.9 million likes, as of this writing.

Relationship with Kristaps Porzingis

Given how the couple wants to keep some of their relationship details in privacy, it's not confirmed how the two Latvian celebrities met. However, some reports speculate that the couple met in 2019 when Vizla was taking a vacation in Ibiza, a luxury resort in Spain.

Two years later, the couple revealed that they were an item in their Instagram accounts, based on a report by the New York Post. Since announcing their relationship, the couple has been going strong.

In fact, the couple could be seen spending time together by traveling around the world. Some of their vacation spots include Greece, Italy and Paris.

But while traveling around the world seems to be a nice choice of vacation, the couple do decide to spend time in their home country once in a while. Earlier this year, during the offseason, Porzingis found himself traded in a three-team trade that involved the Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite the chaos that went down in the blockbuster trade, Porzingis actually spent some down time with Vizla as the couple enjoyed swimming together at a lake and dined at Bangert’s Restaurant, a European food place based in Kuldīga. Aside from traveling together, Vizla can also be spotted attending the games of Porzingis once in a while. As a result, it won't be surprising if Vizla would be in attendance for the Celtics games in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Laura Vizla hanging out with fellow WAGs of NBA players

In 2022, back when Porzingis was still playing for the Washington Wizards, it seems like Vizla enjoyed the company of Kamiah Beal and Brittany, the wife of Bradley Beal and girlfriend of Will Barton, respectively. Based on a report by the New York Post, Vizla, Beal, and Brittany had a great time partying together at a nearby club in Miami. The girls' night out happened just before Porzingis and the Wizards suffered a 113-105 loss at the hands of the Miami Heat on the road.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kristaps Porzingis' girlfriend Laura Vizla.