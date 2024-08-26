Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and ANTA will put forth another offering for his signature sneaker collection as the two sides continue to expand his catalogue with the new brand. Following several releases of his debut ANTA KAI 1, Kyrie Irving will stay on track and begin releasing new pairs for the upcoming season. This next “Kaileidoscope” colorway pays tribute to Kyrie's constantly evolving and shifting game as a leading player in the NBA.

The ANTA KAI 1 first debuted in March 2024 as Kyrie Irving's introduction to his new sponsor at ANTA. Taking cues from what made his Nike shoes so popular, Irving and ANTA remain true to the core principles of Irving's game: strength, agility, focus, and speed. The updated design of the shoes allows for all that and more as the sneakers full embody Irving as a player.

The newest “Kaileidoscope” colorway returns in a sharp design with pops of color to signify the small bursts of greatness from Kyrie Irving at any given moment. The shoes become the latest to release in the ANTA KAI line and will be available soon.

ANTA KAI 1 “Kaileidoscope”

Inspired by Kyrie’s “offensive kaleidoscope” – a mesmerizing blend of silky dribble moves, exquisite footwork, and sharp finishing ability – the KAI 1 “Kaileidoscope” is designed to reflect the dazzling and ever-changing nature of Kyrie's play. The sneaker's colorway primarily features a black and silver base, resembling that of a classic toy kaleidoscope. The design is further elevated with striking accents of red and blue, symbolizing the brilliant reflections of light that shift with every movement.

The sneaker also features gradient hues on the tongue and inner lining, echoing the vivid, shifting world inside a kaleidoscope. These elements come together to create a design that is as visually stunning as it is symbolic of Kyrie’s on-court prowess. Symbolic inscriptions are seen in red throughout the sneakers, something that has remained uniform through all of Irving's previous sneaker models.

The ANTA KAI 1 KAILEIDOSCOPE will be available for purchase starting August 31, 2024, exclusively at ANTA.com and select retailers, including new partners Shoe Palace and Hibbett, as well as Sneaker Politics, Extra Butter, Nice Kicks, and Sneaker Room. Don’t miss out on your chance to own a piece of Kyrie’s electrifying game in this unique and limited-edition colorway.