Every offseason is a pivotal one for Klay Thompson at this point of his 12-year NBA career, as he tries to do everything in his power to win another ring and help the Dallas Mavericks reach the mountaintop. It is also a big summer from a personal standpoint. The four-time champion essentially confirmed what the public has suspected for the last few days: he is dating Megan Thee Stallion.

Speculation first arose when the Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter posted vacation photos of herself that revealed Thompson in the background. The future Hall of Famer posted a series of pictures on Instagram, including a couple of him embracing a woman and holding her hand, via the Pop Base X account. The woman's face is not visible, but her hairstyle certainly resembles that of the famous Texan.

Given what is already making the rounds on social media, this is all the proof people need. Thompson is generally private about his personal life, so it is fitting that his “hard “launch” of a relationship would obscure the identity of his girlfriend. Nevertheless, plenty of fans will have their eye out for Megan Thee Stallion at marquee Mavericks games next season.

Klay Thompson goes Instagram-official with Megan Thee Stallion. pic.twitter.com/14GCrOmDNU — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

And just like that, whether or not the two individuals want the label, the celebrity world has its newest power couple. Already a hub of media attention since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and winning the right to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Dallas will now generate stories ad nauseam.

Klay Thompson has done his best to block out the noise over the years, and he will surely look to do the same following this news. Obviously, the Mavericks are more concerned about how the 35-year-old is spending his time on the court. They invested a $50 million contract in him last July, in the hopes that he can boost them to the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Doncic's shocking departure and Kyrie Irving's ACL injury undeniably complicates things, but with Anthony Davis, Thompson, Flagg and a capable supporting cast all ready to go next season, expectations remain high. The roller-coaster ride never seems to stop in Dallas.

Thompson averaged 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from behind the 3-point line in his first campaign with the Mavs. The team hopes this latest romance will give the veteran a little more pep in his step when the new season tips off.