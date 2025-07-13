Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson seemed to officially reveal his relationship with popular hip-hop musician Megan Thee Stallion over the weekend. After Thompson was seen in the background of a photo Megan Thee Stallion posted on her Instagram account last week, fans began speculating that they were dating. On Saturday, Thompson shared a picture of himself with Meg on his own Instagram account, seemingly confirming their relationship.

This IG post drew quite a few responses from folks on social media, including fellow ballers such as Dwight Howard and Nate Robinson. The latter even made a Kevin Durant joke in the comments of the post: “Klay should change his name to @easymoneysniper with that accuracy.”

Klay Thompson, Mavericks set to get quite familiar with Kevin Durant

Durant and Thompson previously spent three seasons together playing for the Golden State Warriors, and they enjoyed a great deal of success together, as they won a pair of titles during this stretch. Since then, Durant has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Suns, while Thompson latched on with the Mavericks last offseason after his long stretch with the Warriors came to an end.

Now, both guys have found themselves in the same division in the Western Conference, meaning Durant's Rockets and Thompson's Mavs will become quite familiar with each other moving forward. Houston looks much improved with the addition of Durant, while Dallas managed to land Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, meaning there's a chance that these two squads could be competing for a playoff spot. And who knows, they could end up squaring off against each other once the postseason rolls around.

For now, Klay Thompson seems to be enjoying life with a new lady in it, and it's setting the NBA world ablaze.

Editor's Note: This article initially claimed Kevin Durant commented on the post, but it was actually a verified Durant fan account. The article has been updated to focus on other reactions and we regret the error.