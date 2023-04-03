A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers had another big game on Sunday, this time battling the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. D’Angelo Russell was not on the injury report heading into this crucial matchup, but unfortunately for the former All-Star, he was forced to leave the game in the opening half due to what could be a concerning foot injury.

It was later announced that Russell will no longer be available to return in the second half for the Lakers after being diagnosed with a sore left foot. This report comes via Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

It is worth noting that the Lakers cruised to victory in this one, which could have been a factor in the team’s decision to give Russell the rest of the night off. LA has a back-to-back set coming up on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, and at this point, D-Lo’s status for both games is up in the air. Hopefully, though, this isn’t anything serious.

True enough, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham provided an optimistic update on Russell’s injury status after their blowout win. As it turns out, there’s nothing to be worried about here:

“It was definitely precautionary,” Ham said. “He could have continued if we needed him. Didn’t want to risk it.”

This is exactly what Lakers fans want to hear. Russell did take a knock, but it doesn’t sound serious enough for him to be in danger of missing LA’s upcoming games.

After their 134-109 victory over the Rockets, the Lakers have now logged their sixth win in their last seven games. LA has now tied New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 7 seed in the West with just four games remaining on the docket.