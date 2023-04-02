A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Friday night was an opportunity for D’Angelo Russell to return to his former stomping ground following his mid-season move to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was also a chance for D-Lo to face off against his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammates for the first time since parting ways with the squad. It was the Lakers who came out on top with a crucial 123-111 win, but one opposing player, in particular, caught the eye of Russell.

When asked about the role he played in LA’s win, Russell decided to point out how the defense of Anthony Edwards made life a bit difficult for him. Ant-Man is considered one of the most explosive offensive players in the NBA today, which is why at times, it’s easy to overlook the defense he brings to the table. D’Angelo, however, isn’t taking this for granted:

“They got some great defenders over there. They got a great defensive team. They put Anthony Edwards on me, which is a hell of a defender,” Russell said. “I look at it as create (and) make things happen — not let him affect the game defensively because that’s what gets him going, and I know that. So, for me, it was just trying to point guard it. Make things easy for everybody else.”

D’Angelo Russell managed just 10 points in Friday’s victory, going 5-of-12 from the floor and 1-of-4 from distance. He did dish out 10 assists, though, which was undeniably integral to the Lakers’ success on the evening.

Life has been good for D-Lo since he took his talents to Hollywood during the NBA trade deadline. However, it is also clear that he has nothing but love for his former Timberwolves teammates.