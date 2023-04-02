A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers took a massive step toward securing a Play-In berth following their crucial win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. The Lakers came into the matchup a half a game behind their opponents, but their win has now allowed them to overtake the Wolves in the standings.

With just five games remaining in the regular season, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham just wants LeBron James and the rest of the squad to keep their eyes on the prize. At this point, a Play-In spot is theirs to lose, but Ham wants to remind his team that there is absolutely no room for complacency right now:

“Just [want] us to remain tenacious, remain highly competitive, remain together,” Ham said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Just know that we can’t be fat and happy. There are more things that we have to conquer.”

This will start on Sunday in a matchup against the Houston Rockets. On paper, this should be an easy win for the Lakers against the worst team in the West, but as we all know, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. A loss would not be the end of the world for LA, but it would be a significant blow for LeBron and Co. (potentially) heading into the playoffs.

The Lakers have high hopes this season, and despite their struggles throughout the year, this team still believes that they can seriously contend for the championship. After all, with LeBron James on the roster, nothing is impossible.