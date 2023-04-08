Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Darvin Ham is riding high after the Los Angeles Lakers turned a 2-10 start to 2022-23 into a winning season. But the first-year head coach is craving a more intense euphoria.

“I’m definitely happy that we were able to play through that adversity,” Ham said about the early season struggles after the Lakers supporting cast pulled out a shaky win over the shorthanded Phoenix Suns for their 42nd victory.

However, he isn’t ready to begin reflecting on the accomplishment.

“Our work is not done by a long shot … But hopefully, I’m thinking about the first year after we’re holding the trophy. And that’s what I’m in it for. I didn’t come here just to make playoffs, or get to one round to the next. I’ve had a taste for the most positive drug you can use, and that’s winning. And I’ve done it twice. And that’s why they hired me. Cause this city, this organization, they want more of it. And we’re gonna get to it … We signed up to win big.”

Ham won an NBA championship in 2004 during his playing career with the Detroit Pistons and in 2021 as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Darvin Ham is happy the Lakers overcame their 2-10 start but he signed up to win titles. “I’ve had a taste for the most positive drug you can use, and that’s winning. And I’ve done it twice. And that’s why they hired me. Cause this city, this org., they want more of it.” pic.twitter.com/6WWkMYAzjy — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 8, 2023

The Lakers are 17-8 since restocking their depth at the trade deadline. To Ham’s credit, his team — top-down — has played hard all season long and has been steadfastly unselfish since the deadline.

As Ham knows, the journey will only get more treacherous. Barring unlikely results this weekend from Western Conference rivals, the Lakers — who cap their regular season on Sunday at home vs. the Utah Jazz — will likely end up in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game on Tuesday. If they lose, they’ll host the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game to secure the final playoff spot in the West.

Along with Ham, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who combined to shoot 10-of-31 on Friday and have looked gassed for three straight games, admitted that the Lakers’ need rest more than anything — a luxury they won’t have unless they avoid the play-in or win on Tuesday. Ham said he hopes his team can rely on the “stakes” of the upcoming games for an adrenaline boost.

LeBron on how he thinks his body will feel on Tuesday if the Lakers are in the play-in game: "I got a lot of superpowers, but I do not have the ability to know how imma feel three days from now. I don't have that one."pic.twitter.com/7XRrJH2T0H — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 8, 2023

Regardless, the Lakers should be proud of becoming the sixth team in NBA history to finish above .500 after starting 2-10. Of course, as Ham knows, an 18th banner just hits different.