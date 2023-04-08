A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Austin Reaves has been quite a revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. In a campaign that has been characterized by a handful of highs and a lot of lows, Reaves has emerged as a steadying force for the purple and gold. As such, it comes as no surprise that the 24-year-old has earned himself quite a following among the Lakers faithful.

You can count head coach Darvin Ham as one of Reaves’ biggest fans. So much so, that Ham considers the 6-foot-5 shooting guard as “one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached.” The first-year shot-caller had nothing but high praise for Reaves as Ham talked up the latter’s “fearlessness.” Notably, Darvin Ham also said that he is looking “forward to him having many more great years in the purple and gold,” per Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

That’s quite an endorsement, especially considering how many stars have come and gone for the Lakers just this season.

It is worth noting that Austin Reaves’ current contract will come to an end this season. He’s set to pocket just $1.6 million this year, and based on what we’ve been hearing so far — and also from what we have seen from Reaves on the basketball court this season — there’s no denying that this young man is up for a major pay hike this summer. Coach Ham has already expressed his desire to keep Reaves on board beyond this year, and it seems like the Lakers will do everything they can to sign Reaves to a big-money extension this offseason — and rightfully so.