By Angelo Guinhawa

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a warning to the whole basketball world: “scary hours” are coming up with his son Bronny James leading the way.

James certainly couldn’t hold back his excitement as Bronny continues to showcase his talent at Sierra Canyon. In their recent game, the eldest of the James brood recorded several highlight plays, including a breakaway one-handed slam that had his dad hyped.

The Lakers forward shared various angles of his son’s dunk on Instagram as he warned the basketball world of what’s coming.

Scary hours, indeed.

While Bronny James isn’t as highly ranked as his dad when LeBron was his age, the 18-year-old is clearly working hard to improve his NBA Draft stock. He saw his ranking fell before, but that hasn’t deterred him at all.

It remains to be seen how Bronny’s improved play in his senior season will help improve his national ranking, but he’s certainly in the right path.

As for LeBron James, it will be interesting to see what he’ll do when Bronny is ready to enter the NBA. It has always been his dream to play with his son, and recent reports suggest that there’s a good chance he’ll orchestrate a move in 2024-25 to make that a reality. Seeing LeBron and Bronny on the same side and wearing the same jersey would definitely be a historic moment not only for the NBA but also for the James Gang.