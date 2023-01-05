By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The first set of fan voting is in for the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City in February, and there are a few familiar names leading the charge. LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns, per NBA Communications.

The fans account for 50 percent of the vote to decide on All-Star starters in the Eastern and Western Conference, while NBA players and a media panel account for 25 percent each.

LeBron James leads the way in the Western Conference front court with just over 3.16 million votes, with Nikola Jokic and fellow teammate Anthony Davis rounding out the top three at 2.2 and 2 million, respectively. Zion Williamson is next in line despite suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least three weeks.

There’s no surprises in Western Conference guards; Stephen Curry leads the pack with 2.7 million votes, followed by Luka Doncic (2.3 million), Ja Morant (915 thousand) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (911 thousand).

It’s a similar story in the Eastern Conference front court, with Kevin Durant receiving just a few thousand votes less than LeBron at 3.10 million, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo (2.9 million), Joel Embiid (2.2 million) and Jayson Tatum (2.1 million).

Kyrie Irving leads the the Eastern Conference guard situation with 2 million votes of his own, followed by Donovan Mitchell (1.6 million), James Harden (1.1 million) and Jaylen Brown (1 million).

Below are the top 10 vote-getters by position group in the first fan returns:

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/osVeUGI8H4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 5, 2023

Friday, Jan. 6 marks the next “3-for-1 Day,” when each fan vote will count three times. The next fan voting update will be shared on Jan. 12.