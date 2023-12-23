LeBron is asking the important questions after the latest nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame were announced.

The 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame candidates were announced on Thursday and, while no one is really debating the candidates, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has a question.

The Lakers great shared took to social media to ask about the Hall of Fame's waiting period:

“Why do players have to be retired before going into the HOF?? Coaches get in while still coaching rightfully so. Wondering what’s the difference though”

James may have a point. Though an athlete's body can degrade very quickly leading to poor numbers on the back end of what may be considered at one point a Hall of Fame career. A coach isn't necessarily going to suffer the same fate.

On the flip side, a college basketball coach could make the Hall of Fame and then be sanctioned for egregious violations and have already been enshrined.

The Lakers legend has sparked an interesting point however. Of course, James doesn't have much time to think about as his team is taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night.

James will have to wait the required five years before he is inevitably enshrined on the first ballot he appears on. So far this season, James is as good as ever. He's averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. It's absolutely insane that he's continuing to play at such a high level at 38 years old. He has plans to keep going, and it appears as though his game won't drop off any time soon.

James is the NBA's all-time regular season scoring leader, approaching 40,000 points. He has also won three NBA Championships, four MVPs, and three Finals MVPs.